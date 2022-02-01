Periscope Capital Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stake in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its position in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,800 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 3.58% of Big Cypress Acquisition worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCYP. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Big Cypress Acquisition by 2.5% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 533,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,305,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition by 17.5% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 422,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 62,988 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Big Cypress Acquisition stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

