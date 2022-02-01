Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 364,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.73% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $60,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 2,523.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DCRN shares. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRN opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

