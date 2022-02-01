Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 655,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 5.92% of NightDragon Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in NightDragon Acquisition by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 610,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 131,872 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDAC opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.