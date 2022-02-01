Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $5.95 Million Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 603,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Gores Holdings VII at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,838,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth $10,148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at about $10,105,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth about $9,900,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth about $9,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Shares of GSEV stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.