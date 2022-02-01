PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Brokerages expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will report $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

PerkinElmer stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,288. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

