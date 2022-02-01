PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. PerkinElmer updated its Q1 guidance to $2.05-2.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS.

PerkinElmer stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,774. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.