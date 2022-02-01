PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.17-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.48.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.28. 1,094,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,774. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.