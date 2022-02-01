PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Shares of PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF) were down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

About PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF)

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, an investment holding company, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Olefins and Derivatives, and Fertilisers and Methanol. It offers polymers comprising high density polyethylene blown films, blow moulding, and pipes; linear low density polyethylene; and homopolymer, copolymer, and terpolymer polypropylene.

