Phoneum Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoneum has a total market cap of $72,402.50 and approximately $586.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00044010 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00116526 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,911,728,009 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.