PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, a growth of 111.7% from the December 31st total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 140.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 22.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 21,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:PHK opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $7.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.