Piper Sandler Cuts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $414.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $415.90.

Atlassian stock opened at $324.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $346.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.57. Atlassian has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of -75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 996.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

