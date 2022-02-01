Piper Sandler Weighs in on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.48.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $157.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $114.13 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.57 and a 200 day moving average of $155.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

