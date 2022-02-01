Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Financial Bankshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $46.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.27%.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 80.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $276,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $1,700,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.