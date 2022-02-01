Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sysco Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Sysco in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.05. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

