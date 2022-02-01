Pizza Price Tops $0.0171 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 5% against the dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $528,187.93 and $109.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010256 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00051877 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 361.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.00331394 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

