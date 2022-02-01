Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Update

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $9.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.74 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $218,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $56,528.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and sold 8,563,397 shares valued at $69,457,199. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.