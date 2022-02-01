PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Down 6.9%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s share price traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. 2,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 325,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. Equities analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, Director James Murren purchased 29,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 88,287 shares of company stock valued at $381,036 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,446,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 519,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.