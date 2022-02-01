Polkadex (PDEX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $570,650.00

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for about $7.34 or 0.00018972 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $33.03 million and $570,650.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkadex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00050795 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.35 or 0.07184624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.16 or 1.00021827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00054021 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.