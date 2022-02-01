Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will post $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.17. Pool reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $15.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $15.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.01 to $17.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.57.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $473.73. 347,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pool has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.39. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

