Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives $52.75 Average PT from Analysts

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Portillos alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

PTLO opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15. Portillos has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portillos will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.