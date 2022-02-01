Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $55.26.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

PRAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.