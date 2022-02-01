Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

APTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

APTS opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $883.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently -22.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 372,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

