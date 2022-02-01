Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.37. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,078,000 after acquiring an additional 341,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after buying an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after buying an additional 24,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after buying an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 16.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

