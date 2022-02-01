Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.45-$2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.38.

Premier stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 40.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Premier by 131.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

