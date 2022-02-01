Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$148.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$119.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$124.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$129.22. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$100.81 and a 52 week high of C$137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 5.5935604 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is presently 90.50%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

