Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Chegg by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. Northland Securities cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHGG opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.15. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.