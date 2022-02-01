Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,466,000 after acquiring an additional 61,393 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,531,000 after acquiring an additional 121,170 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,274,000 after acquiring an additional 52,276 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARNA. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $94.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

