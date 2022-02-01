Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Sutro Biopharma worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,423,000 after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 51.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 52,198 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 32.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $494.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

STRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

