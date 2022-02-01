Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. The business had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,057. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

