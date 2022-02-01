Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,830 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,830 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at $9,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,426,000 after acquiring an additional 877,838 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 82.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,677,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 756,350 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,320,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 714,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 389,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE BKD opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $980.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.