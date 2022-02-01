Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 798,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Jaguar Health worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 193.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,790,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 6,865.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,583,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after buying an additional 5,503,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 25.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 219,492 shares during the period. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Jaguar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 183.74% and a negative net margin of 973.74%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

