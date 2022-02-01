Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys 18,529 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,529 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in General Motors were worth $18,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 26.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in General Motors by 640.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 437,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 378,536 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 403,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 122,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 20.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.90. 283,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,537,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95. General Motors has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.