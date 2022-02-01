Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $6.94 Million Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,108 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned about 0.28% of Independent Bank worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:INDB traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.87. 513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,364. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

