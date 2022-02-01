Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $50,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after acquiring an additional 54,449 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 389,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,087,000 after buying an additional 28,498 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 35,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,721,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,427,000 after purchasing an additional 375,005 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $170.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,797. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $450.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

