Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases 5,986 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $147.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,845. The company has a market capitalization of $233.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $20,592,317 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

