ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 248.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

PRQR stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3,747.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.