Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PRSR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,931. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. Prospector Capital has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 508,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 407,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 151,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 242,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

