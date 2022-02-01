Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the December 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PVCT traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 109,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,080. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.