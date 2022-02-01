Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the December 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PVCT traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 109,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,080. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer.

