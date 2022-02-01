Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 94.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of Vera Bradley worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 23.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 11.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

VRA stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $276.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.79. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.64.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

