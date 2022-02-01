Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SLM by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 671,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 76,802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of SLM by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 249,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.36%.

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

