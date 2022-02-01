Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,805 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Dorian LPG worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 410.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 500,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,780,000 after buying an additional 180,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 159.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 132,522 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 38.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 129,309 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $477.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.72. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $63.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 93.90%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

