PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,628,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,628. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

