Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has increased its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of PMO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,702. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.85. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $15.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.