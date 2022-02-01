Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Boston Properties in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $112.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.40. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,357 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 174.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 324,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,868,000 after acquiring an additional 312,160 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $35,099,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

