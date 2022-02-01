Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hilltop Holdings Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hilltop in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Hilltop stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42. Hilltop has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hilltop by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 510,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,599,000 after acquiring an additional 126,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 48.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 322,959 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the second quarter worth about $1,678,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.43%.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

