Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Issued By Piper Sandler

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

WASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

WASH opened at $57.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.32. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $991.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

