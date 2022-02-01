Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Celanese Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Celanese in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.57 EPS.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $155.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese has a 12-month low of $120.93 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Celanese by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.