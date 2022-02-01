Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Oshkosh in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

OSK opened at $113.81 on Monday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $92.10 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 784.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 72,258 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after buying an additional 52,493 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,763,000 after buying an additional 351,666 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

