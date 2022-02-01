Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Raised by Analyst

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aspen Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Shares of AZPN opened at $150.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.96 and its 200-day moving average is $143.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

