Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.74. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

